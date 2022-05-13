SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3 Black Tenured Professors Are Leaving U of Denver
May 13, 2022
Three Black tenured professors are leaving the University of Denver’s Graduate School of Professional Psychology, prompting a rally of Black students, Axios reported.
Graduate students told Axios about racist incidents and microaggressions at Denver. And one of the faculty members said her decision to leave was “complicated” but was due to the university’s climate and workload inequity.
A spokeswoman said the departures were of “great concern” to the university. “Leaders at the university have been working diligently to address the expressed concerns of our faculty of color and will continue to do so,” she said. The university is also launching a workload equity task force in response to concerns expressed by faculty of color.
