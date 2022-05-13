Print

Michigan Gets an Apology From Schlissel

By

Scott Jaschik
May 13, 2022
 
 

Dr. Mark Schlissel, the former University of Michigan president who was fired for his relationship with a subordinate, apologized as part of a deal that awarded him cash and a job.

The Associated Press reported that Dr. Schlissel sent the Board of Regents a letter that said he showed “poor judgment” in the relationship: “The relationship was entirely consensual, was never physical, and did not involve the inappropriate spending of university resources. But in a time when we have been trying to strengthen the bonds of trust at the university, it is particularly important that campus leaders avoid even an appearance of impropriety.”

Dr. Schlissel will get $463,000 during a one-year sabbatical that started May 1. He will return to a job as a scientist at a salary of $185,000.

