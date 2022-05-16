SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Delaware State to File Complaint With Justice Department
Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University, announced Friday that he will file a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department over the way a bus with the women’s lacrosse team on board was treated by Liberty County, Ga., police officers.
The bus was stopped for an alleged traffic violation, and then all of the luggage was searched for drugs (no drugs were found). Several videos were made of the incident. Delaware State is a historically Black institution, and the police officers in the search were white. The Georgia police deny wrongdoing.
“Let me offer one final perspective here,” said Allen. “In the first six weeks of this year, HBCUs around the country, including Delaware State University, were subjected to a round of bomb threats. As our visibility has increased, so have the malignant intentions of the worst among us. It is the reality too many Americans of color must live with, so much so that even being stopped for a minor traffic violation is cause for concern.”
