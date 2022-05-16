SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Unusual Gift for Roxbury Community College Graduates
May 16, 2022
Robert Hale Jr. was the speaker at Roxbury Community College’s commencement ceremony Friday. And the co-owner of the Boston Celtics had a surprise gift for the graduates.
WCVB News reported that he gave each of the 150 graduates $1,000: $500 for themselves and $500 to give away to anyone they wanted.
“The world needs your positive impact now more than ever,” Hale said.
