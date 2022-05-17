Grove City College Board Accepts Anti-CRT Report

Grove City College’s Board of Trustees accepted in full a recent report on the Christian institution’s diversity and inclusion efforts, dashing the hopes of many students, professors and alumni while pleasing others.

The controversial review, prompted by concerns about whether Grove City was straying from its conservative mission, recommended that the college restructure an elective education course that discussed antiracism, add the word “conservative” back into its vision statement and generally reject critical race theory and its “pop” variants.

Many on campus were unhappy with the ad hoc review committee’s conclusions upon the report’s release in April. Multiple professors also criticized committee members’ methods, describing meetings with them as “interrogations.” Some critics of the review committee had hoped that the board would reject the report at its meeting last week, given that multiple trustees either attend churches or lead corporations that say they value diversity and inclusion.