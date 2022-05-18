Chinese University Mocked for Online Swimming Test

Shanghai University is being mocked on Chinese social media for an online test of swimming.

The South China Morning Post said the university, like many in China and a few in the U.S., requires a swimming test. Students at Shanghai must swim 50 meters.

Because Shanghai is currently in lockdown, the university announced that students could take their test online. “The classes and facilities including the swimming pool at the university are suspended under the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. To ensure the students can graduate, we decided to conduct the swimming test online,” a member of the dean’s office told a Chinese news outlet, Jimu.

More than 65,000 people have reacted to the post on Weibo, a social media site.

Comments included “Is it a reality version of surfing the internet?” and “Could it be swimming in the bathtub at home?”