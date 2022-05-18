Print

College Board Adds Exam in Precalculus

By

Scott Jaschik
May 18, 2022
 
 

The College Board announced Tuesday that it is creating a new Advanced Placement exam in precalculus.

“Without strong preparation in high school, students struggle to complete remedial or introductory college math classes that are often taught in large lectures with minimal student support,” the College Board said. “More than half of students enrolling at public two-year colleges and nearly a third of students at public four-year colleges are assigned to remedial math, and more than 40 percent of those students fail to complete their remedial coursework.”

The College Board said students will do better in college-level math if they take precalculus.

