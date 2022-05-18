SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
College Board Adds Exam in Precalculus
May 18, 2022
The College Board announced Tuesday that it is creating a new Advanced Placement exam in precalculus.
“Without strong preparation in high school, students struggle to complete remedial or introductory college math classes that are often taught in large lectures with minimal student support,” the College Board said. “More than half of students enrolling at public two-year colleges and nearly a third of students at public four-year colleges are assigned to remedial math, and more than 40 percent of those students fail to complete their remedial coursework.”
The College Board said students will do better in college-level math if they take precalculus.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Turnover, burnout and demoralization in higher ed
- What happens when a college can't find a new president
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Low-income students don't owe donors their stories (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »