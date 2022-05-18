Print

Parasites Revisited: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
May 18, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week: Florida Reyda, professor of biology, examines what parasites can tell us about a body of water’s health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

