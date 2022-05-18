What Have We Learned About Digital Learning? Key Podcast

It’s been more than two years since just about every instructor and student was suddenly forced to teach or learn remotely via some kind of technology. What have we learned about what works and what doesn’t and the role technology should play in instruction going forward?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores whether and how the landscape of digital teaching and learning has been changed by the last two years of global pandemic, recession, upheaval over racial justice and more.

Participants in the conversation are Shanna Smith Jaggars, assistant vice provost of research and program assessment in Ohio State University’s Office of Student Academic Success (and a self-described “friendly critic” of online education), and Jessica Rowland Williams, director of Every Learner Everywhere, which pursues equitable outcomes in higher education through advances in digital learning. In the discussion, they explore such topics as whether student expectations have changed about when, where and how they learn; if most faculty members are likelier to incorporate technology into their pedagogy than they were before; and what institutional leaders need to do to ensure that whatever role digital learning plays in their future strategies, they do it well.

