Facial Asymmetry and Stress in Gorillas: Academic Minute
May 19, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week: Kate McGrath, assistant professor of biological anthropology, explains why stress in childhood can alter the shape of your face. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
