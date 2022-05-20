Print

Why You Should Still Care About Microplastics: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
May 20, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Week: Kiyoto Yokota, associate professor of biology, explains why microplastics are still an environmental threat. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

