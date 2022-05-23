SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
BMCC and Morehouse College Launch Transfer Agreement
Men attending Borough of Manhattan Community College who meet certain eligibility criteria will be guaranteed admission to Morehouse College, the all-male historically Black college in Atlanta, as a part of a new partnership between the institutions.
Campus leaders signed a transfer agreement last week. All male BMCC students with a GPA of 2.7 or higher who earned their associate degree at the college can participate.
“Years of research and analysis into student success at BMCC has shown that students are most successful and equity gaps are reduced when there is a clear, guided academic pathway and when they are in cohort programs,” BMCC president Anthony E. Munroe said in a news release.
The transfer pathway will also be designed to focus on “easing the transition of students who participate in this partnership by creating several engagement opportunities that will educate young men on the academic offerings, culture, and traditions of the College—which we, ultimately, believe will encourage timely matriculation upon their transfer,” Morehouse College president David A. Thomas said in the release.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- University could fire writing professor over "deviant pornography"
- Texas A&M considers making sweeping changes to library
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor calls the police on two tardy Black students
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »