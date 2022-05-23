SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Did Franciscan U Edit Student Out of Graduation Video?
May 23, 2022
Franciscan University of Steubenville is being accused of editing a student out of its graduation video, WTRF News reported.
The graduate, Samantha Motto, said “It’s hard not to take it personally.” She was wearing at LGBTQ flag with her commencement regalia. Motto said her name was also not in the video.
The university did not admit to editing Motto out of the video but issued this statement: “We are happy to include any student in it who abides by our policies. However, the university retains the right to edit any video we produce, and those who decide to violate our policies and use commencement exercises as a forum to express their personal or political views lose the privilege of being portrayed in university videos.”
