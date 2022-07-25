U of California System Could Grow by 33,000 Californians

The University of California could grow by 33,000 Californians by 2030, the equivalent of building a new campus for the system, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The university does not plan to build a new campus. Half of the growth would come from reducing the number of out-of-state students at the three most popular campuses, at Berkeley, Los Angeles and San Diego.

However, all parts of the plan will require more funds from the state, officials warned.