U of California System Could Grow by 33,000 Californians
July 25, 2022
The University of California could grow by 33,000 Californians by 2030, the equivalent of building a new campus for the system, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The university does not plan to build a new campus. Half of the growth would come from reducing the number of out-of-state students at the three most popular campuses, at Berkeley, Los Angeles and San Diego.
However, all parts of the plan will require more funds from the state, officials warned.
