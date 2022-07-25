UDC President Plans to Step Down

The president of the University of the District of Columbia, Ronald Mason Jr., on Thursday announced plans to step down. He will continue to serve in his role until his contract ends on June 30, 2023.

“It was not a decision I made lightly,” Mason said in a letter to students, staff and faculty members. “After considerable contemplation and consultation with the Board of Trustees and seven years in this role, the time is right to pass the baton. This is not the end, and certainly not goodbye. We still have significant work to do, and I look forward to doing it together—as we always have.”

Mason, who began in his role in 2015, is the university’s longest-serving president.

During his tenure, university spending on research almost tripled, and the institution secured the largest private gift in its history, $2.3 million for need-based scholarships, among other accomplishments, according to a news release announcing his departure.

“When [Mason] came to UDC seven years ago, in addition to his extreme knowledge, keen insight and intelligence, he brought inspiration, humility and warmth to the role,” Christopher D. Bell, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in a letter. “During his tenure, we have made great strides because he has always understood the totality of the institution, its mission and the remarkable promise and potential UDC holds.”