SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UDC President Plans to Step Down

By

Sara Weissman
July 25, 2022

The president of the University of the District of Columbia, Ronald Mason Jr., on Thursday announced plans to step down. He will continue to serve in his role until his contract ends on June 30, 2023.

“It was not a decision I made lightly,” Mason said in a letter to students, staff and faculty members. “After considerable contemplation and consultation with the Board of Trustees and seven years in this role, the time is right to pass the baton. This is not the end, and certainly not goodbye. We still have significant work to do, and I look forward to doing it together—as we always have.”

Mason, who began in his role in 2015, is the university’s longest-serving president.

During his tenure, university spending on research almost tripled, and the institution secured the largest private gift in its history, $2.3 million for need-based scholarships, among other accomplishments, according to a news release announcing his departure.

“When [Mason] came to UDC seven years ago, in addition to his extreme knowledge, keen insight and intelligence, he brought inspiration, humility and warmth to the role,” Christopher D. Bell, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in a letter. “During his tenure, we have made great strides because he has always understood the totality of the institution, its mission and the remarkable promise and potential UDC holds.”

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Major Changes Coming for Texas A&M Qatar
Title IX logo, white letters on a black field.
Protecting Pregnant Students
A New Approach to Ranking Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Paul Smith's College Seeks Merger

Harvard and UNC Cases to Be Heard Separately

U of California System Could Grow by 33,000 Californians

Major Returns for Adult Learners Going Back to College

UDC President Plans to Step Down

Why Exorcism Won’t Go Away: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 