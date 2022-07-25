SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Why Exorcism Won’t Go Away: Academic Minute
July 25, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Joseph P. Laycock, associate professor of religious studies at Texas State University, explores why one belief from the MIddle Ages has lingered. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
