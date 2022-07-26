SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bringing People Into the Wilderness: Academic Minute
July 26, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Evan Larson, professor of environmental sciences and society at the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, studies one example of a space that may need to be reimagined. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Empathy for Nature