The Last Cantonese Instructor at San Francisco City College
July 26, 2022
Stanford University is not the only place where Cantonese instruction is endangered. San Francisco City College also has serious struggles. But while a $1 million gift will help Stanford continue to offer instruction, Grace Yu is the last Cantonese lecturer at San Francisco City College, The San Francisco Standard reported.
In the 1990s there were 10 or more Cantonese classes at the college, taught by a handful of instructors. All the other instructors were replaced, one by one, by instructors in Mandarin, which is pushed by Chinese government. But Yu persists.
“Cantonese is a lively and vivid language,” she said.
