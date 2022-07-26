SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Last Cantonese Instructor at San Francisco City College

By

Scott Jaschik
July 26, 2022

Stanford University is not the only place where Cantonese instruction is endangered. San Francisco City College also has serious struggles. But while a $1 million gift will help Stanford continue to offer instruction, Grace Yu is the last Cantonese lecturer at San Francisco City College, The San Francisco Standard reported.

In the 1990s there were 10 or more Cantonese classes at the college, taught by a handful of instructors. All the other instructors were replaced, one by one, by instructors in Mandarin, which is pushed by Chinese government. But Yu persists.

“Cantonese is a lively and vivid language,” she said.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students in graduation regalia are wearing face masks, too. One of the students wears a hijab under her mortarboard.
Mask Mandates Return
to Some California Universities
A person wearing a virtual reality headset crouches down to touch some grass.
Virtual Reality Boosts Students’
Empathy for Nature
Students take notes in a lecture hall.
Survey: Conflicting Views of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Medical Students Walk Out on Antiabortion Speaker

The Last Cantonese Instructor at San Francisco City College

Notre Dame Goes Cashless for Campus Retail

Bringing People Into the Wilderness: Academic Minute

Paul Smith's College Seeks Merger

Harvard and UNC Cases to Be Heard Separately

Back to Top
 