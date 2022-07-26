SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Notre Dame Goes Cashless for Campus Retail

By

Josh Moody
July 26, 2022

Cash is out at the University of Notre Dame, which announced Monday it was switching to a cashless system for campus retail units, effective Aug. 1. Notre Dame officials said the move aims to speed up campus transactions and ease employee workloads.

Though the emphasis on a cashless system means physical money will no longer be accepted in numerous spots across campus, a handful of locations will continue to accept cash. Kiosks will allow those on campus to convert cash into Visa gift cards to complete transactions.

Notre Dame’s news release noted that less cash has been used on campus in recent years as some departments moved away from accepting physical currency. University athletic outings, for example, have been cashless since fall 2021, as have certain other events, such as concerts.

