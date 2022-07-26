Rick Singer Lives in a Mobile Home in Florida

Are you wondering where Rick Singer is? The mastermind of the Varsity Blues admissions scandal is living in a mobile home park in Florida, according to the Bay Area News Group.

Singer has already pleaded guilty for his role in the scandal, but he is free on $500,000 until his sentencing in September, after all the parents in the scandal have been sentenced.

“Why he’s living in a little crappy old motor home, I have no idea,” said Barbara West, who lives a block down. “It’s the dullest mobile home park in the whole country, that’s probably why he picked it.”

“I haven’t talked to anybody, nobody,” Singer said. “But I appreciate you trying to find the truth … I’m just trying to help the world,” he said.