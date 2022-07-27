SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
AAUP Stands With Professor Who Performed Abortion on 10-Year-Old
Dr. Caitlin Bernard is an assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at Indiana University. She also provides abortions for pregnant people, including some girls, such as a 10-year-old who came to Indiana from Ohio for the procedure.
Professors have noted that as news of the abortion prompted criticism from politicians in the state, the senior administration at IU has said little. “President Pamela Whitten has said nothing about this. The latest post at her blog, Written by Whitten, dated July 12, reads: ‘Pell Grants have increased opportunities for students for 50 years,’” wrote Jeffrey C. Isaac, the James H. Rudy Professor of Political Science at Indiana University, in an op-ed in The Indianapolis Star.
The American Association of University Professors of Indiana University at Bloomington has passed a resolution that says, “The attacks on her are a threat to academic freedom and to medical professionalism. And the silence of top IU administration about these attacks is disappointing and indeed shameful. Indiana University is a public university, not an extension of the state’s Republican administration or the attorney general’s far-right anti-abortion agenda. If it stands for anything, it is the freedom of its faculty and professional staff to do their jobs without being threatened or investigated for doing so.”
A spokesman for the university declined to comment.
