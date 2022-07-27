SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Phill Miller of Open LMS: Pulse Podcast
July 27, 2022
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a discussion with Phill Miller, managing director of Open LMS. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Miller discusses the Moodle-based learning management platform.
