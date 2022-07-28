SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Thomas Won’t Teach at GW in the Fall

Scott Jaschik
July 28, 2022

Supreme Court associate justice Clarence Thomas will not be teaching law at George Washington University in the fall, as he’s done since 2011, Politico reported.

“Justice Thomas has informed me that he is unavailable to co-teach the seminar this fall,” Gregory Maggs, who has been Thomas’s co-instructor in the past, reportedly wrote in an email. “I know that this is disappointing. I am very sorry.”

Thomas’s role in the recent Supreme Court decision throwing out Roe v. Wade, and his suggestion that the court should revisit its ruling affirming the right to gay marriage, have angered many at GW.

More than 11,300 people signed a petition calling for Thomas to be removed from his teaching post at the university. But GW said it would keep Thomas as an instructor. “Debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission,” the university said in a statement at the time.

Scott Jaschik

