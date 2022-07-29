SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Alcohol and Campus Sexual Assault: Academic Minute
July 29, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Mary Koss, regents’ professor of public health at the University of Arizona, explores the growing role alcohol is playing in campus sexual assault. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
