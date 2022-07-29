Hastings Law Will Seek to Change Name

The board of the University of California Hastings College of Law has voted to drop “Hastings” from the name and to replace it with “San Francisco.”

A letter from David L. Faigman, chancellor and dean, to the campus said the reason to drop the name Hastings was that Serranus Hastings, the founder for whom the law school was named, was involved “in mass killings of Yuki People in the Round Valley and Eden Valley region prior to his founding of the college.” In meetings with students, alumni and staff, the law school found strong support for a geographic name change.

The board’s recommendation now goes to the Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom for their approval.