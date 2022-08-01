SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
For Sociologists Who Don’t Want to Go to L.A.
August 1, 2022
Thousands of sociologists are expected at the annual meeting of the American Sociological Association, which starts Friday. But the location of the meeting, in Los Angeles, has upset some scholars, because the city is home to the latest variation of coronavirus, a version that is supercontagious.
So Alan Martino, a sociologist at the University of Calgary, has organized a one-day Sociological Research Jamboree for tomorrow. The event will be online and free to attend. Register here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Student-led knowledge exchange using Wikipedia
- Tips for new lecturers on the human elements that make students feel included
- The promotion process needs bigger, better data if we’re to make it fairer
- Why universities in emerging countries should invest in social media marketing
- How block teaching supports students from under-represented groups
Most Shared Stories
- Small changes in tours yield a real impact at U of Lynchburg | Inside Higher Ed
- A controversial plan will reshape Texas A&M's Qatar campus
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- University could fire writing professor over "deviant pornography"
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Seattle Pacific Sues Washington AG
Amid Struggles, an Online Enabler Pivots
The True Cost of Federal Student Loans