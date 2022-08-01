SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

For Sociologists Who Don’t Want to Go to L.A.

By

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2022

Thousands of sociologists are expected at the annual meeting of the American Sociological Association, which starts Friday. But the location of the meeting, in Los Angeles, has upset some scholars, because the city is home to the latest variation of coronavirus, a version that is supercontagious.

So Alan Martino, a sociologist at the University of Calgary, has organized a one-day Sociological Research Jamboree for tomorrow. The event will be online and free to attend. Register here.

