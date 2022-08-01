SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Temple Hires VP of Public Safety

By

Josh Moody
August 1, 2022

Temple University has hired a vice president for public safety, a new position created amid rising concerns about crime in student-populated neighborhoods near the Philadelphia campus.

The new position will be filled by Jennifer Griffin, a former Delaware state trooper and adjunct at the University of Delaware, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple hired Griffin as part of its efforts to improve public safety, an area of concern for students, parents and college employees amid increased gun violence in the city. Public safety concerns were exacerbated by the violent death of Temple student Samuel Collington last fall in a botched robbery, and some parents have even hired private security to patrol neighborhoods adjacent to campus.

“Creating the new vice president for public safety position is a continuation of our efforts to further our commitment to campus safety here at Temple,” Ken Kaiser, Temple’s chief operating officer, said in a statement announcing the hire. He added public safety is Temple’s top priority.

Griffin will officially begin her role as vice president for public safety on Aug. 22.

Beyond the new position, Temple is investing in public safety in other ways, looking to increase its police force and paying landlords to make security upgrades on properties near campus.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students at a sit-in outside a Seattle Pacific academic building.
Seattle Pacific Sues Washington AG
Logos of 2U, in blue, and edX, in black.
Amid Struggles, an Online Enabler Pivots
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man with glasses and a goatee.
The True Cost of Federal Student Loans

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

San Diego State Faces Criticism Over Reported Rape

Education Department Planning for Student Debt Forgiveness

Professor Fired After He Is Accused of Murdering Student

Judge Says UC Berkeley Can Clear People’s Park

Temple Hires VP of Public Safety

For Sociologists Who Don’t Want to Go to L.A.

Back to Top
 