Western Kentucky Doesn’t Fire Professor
August 1, 2022
The board of Western Kentucky University voted Friday not to fire Jeanine Huss, a tenured professor of teacher education. President Timothy Caboni had recommended her firing.
A spokesman for the university said via email, “After hearing evidence from both sides, the board voted not to dismiss the professor for cause. As is WKU’s usual practice, the university will not speak further on the details of this employment action at this time.”
