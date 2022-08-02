SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Friendship Cabins: Academic Minute
August 2, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Josh Draper, lecturer in the School of Architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, examines how to make outdoor dining safer going forward. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
