Friendship Cabins: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 2, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Josh Draper, lecturer in the School of Architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, examines how to make outdoor dining safer going forward. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

