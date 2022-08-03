SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Following TA Strike, IU Bloomington Announces Pay Increase

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 3, 2022

Indiana University at Bloomington said Tuesday that it will increase the minimum stipend amount and cut mandatory fees for graduate student assistants. Student academic appointees, as graduate assistants are known at IU, went on strike during the spring semester seeking union recognition and collective bargaining powers. At the time, minimum stipends hovered at about $18,000. In a campus memo this week, President Pamela Whitten and Provost Rahul Shrivastav announced a new minimum stipend of $22,000, retroactive to July 1. They also said that the university would cover the mandatory $1,435 fees that graduate assistants currently pay, plus certain course-specific fees.

Whitten and Shrivastav credited the university’s Task Force on Graduate Education with recommending these changes. Members of the unrecognized graduate student union, which is affiliated with the United Electrical Workers, have attributed such gains to their collective action and said that the stipend-and-fee announcement doesn’t settle their outstanding concerns about union recognition and collective bargaining. In a statement of duress published late last month, union members said they’d been forced into signing their new individual graduate assistant contracts as a condition of employment.

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

