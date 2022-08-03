SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lessons From Novels About Views of Adultery: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 3, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Rachel Gevlin, assistant professor of English at Birmingham-Southern College, discusses what novels can tell us about relationships in specific times and places. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

