SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Preventing Suicide Using Biomarkers: Academic Minute
August 4, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Adolfo Sequeira, associate researcher in psychiatry and human behavior at the University of California, Irvine, explores how to identify those most in need of intervention to avoid possible death by suicide. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- College in the metaverse is here. Is higher ed ready?
- Besides encouraging women to study STEM fields, we need more men in the humanities (opinion)
- One university reimagines student affairs (opinion)
- Student Who Reported a Rape Was Allegedly Told ‘It Happens’
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Dissecting the campus speech problem (it's not what you think)
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
As Inflation Soars