Report Details Charges Against Michigan Coach

A report by the Washington, D.C., law firm WilmerHale has urged the University of Michigan to take action on allegations of misconduct by Mel Pearson, the head ice hockey coach, MLive reported.

Allegations in the report include:

Pearson told “students to lie on their COVID-19 tracing forms” ahead of the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament opener in North Dakota.

Pearson discriminated against female staffers and created “a toxic work environment for female support staff.”

Pearson retaliated against athletes for “raising concerns” about the hockey team’s culture.

Neither the university nor Pearson have commented on the report.