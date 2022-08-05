SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Fake Pills From Rogue Pharmacies: Academic Minute
August 5, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: C. Michael White, distinguished professor and chair at the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy, examines how procuring drugs outside conventional means can lead to disaster. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
