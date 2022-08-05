SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
More Californians Than in the Past Go Elsewhere for College
Almost 40,000 Californians left the state for higher education in 2020, a 27 percent increase from 2010 in the number of California freshmen going outside the state, The Sacramento Bee reported.
The Bee, based on Education Department data, reported about 16,500 students came from other states to become freshmen in California in 2020, about the same number as in 2010.
Four states—Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho and Oregon—enrolled more than 10 percent of their first-time students from California in 2020.
New York drew 3,000 freshmen from California to its colleges, more than any state except Arizona. Massachusetts attracted 2,200 students from California, more than all states except Arizona, New York, Oregon and Washington.
