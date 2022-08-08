Paydar Confirmed as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Nasser Paydar as the assistant secretary for the Office of Postsecondary Education.

Paydar is currently the chancellor of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and executive vice president of Indiana University. He was appointed chancellor of Indiana University East in 2007 and was later appointed as IUPUI's executive vice chancellor in 2012 before becoming chancellor in 2015.

"Dr. Paydar brings to the U.S. Department of Education more than three-and-a-half decades of experience as a university leader and educator, during which time he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating accessible pathways to college and careers for students of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "I look forward to welcoming him aboard, and most importantly, working together to advance the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and affordable higher education system than ever before."