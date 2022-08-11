Drexel Offers Discount to Community College Grads

Drexel University, a private four-year institution in Philadelphia, plans to give community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey a 50 percent discount on tuition, starting in 2023, The Philly Voice reported.

The Drexel Promise program, announced on Tuesday, will be open to transfer students from community colleges in the two states who enroll in a full-time, on-campus program at Drexel. Eligible students can use the discount for up to 12 academic quarters if they stay enrolled full-time and maintain a 2.0 GPA, according to the college's website.

"Transfer students play a key role in adding to the diverse fabric of our institution," Evelyn Thimba, senior vice President for enrollment management at Drexel, said in a news release. "They bring different experiences and ideas to the classroom. It feels like a win-win for everyone, but at the core it gets to who Drexel is, as an institution that's in the service of the public mission."