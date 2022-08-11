SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Oberlin Doesn't Have to Pay $36M, at Least for Now
Oberlin College doesn't have to pay a bakery $36 million, for now, under an Ohio Supreme Court decision issued Tuesday, cleveland.com reported.
The case started in 2016, when Allyn Gibson caught three Black Oberlin students stealing wine from Gibson's Bakery, which is located near the college. The students claimed racism. The fallout led to student protests, elevated by then dean of students, Meredith Raimondo, who handed out fliers protesting the bakery, and Oberlin's student government, which passed a resolution accusing the bakery of a history of racial discrimination.
In 2017, the bakery sued Oberlin, claiming the college had hurt its reputation.
In April, an Ohio appeals court upheld a verdict against the college.
The judge who initially heard the case had settled on a verdict of $25 million, plus $6 million for Gibson's lawyers. That amount has increased to $36 million with interest.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruling was only a few lines and contained no legal reasoning.
Oberlin has maintained that while it is pursuing further appeals, it should not have to pay.
