When Therapy Harms: Academic Minute

August 11, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Alexander Williams, assistant teaching professor and program director of psychology at the University of Kansas, explores how seeing a therapist doesn't always help and can also harm. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

