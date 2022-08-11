SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
When Therapy Harms: Academic Minute
August 11, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Alexander Williams, assistant teaching professor and program director of psychology at the University of Kansas, explores how seeing a therapist doesn't always help and can also harm. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
