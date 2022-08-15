SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
6 USC Fraternities Disaffiliate From University
August 15, 2022
Six fraternities have disaffiliated from the University of Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“We are disappointed that some USC fraternities are following an unfortunate national trend by disaffiliating from the university—against our strong recommendations,” USC said in an Instagram statement. “This decision seems to be driven by the desire to eliminate university oversight of their operations … and goes against 130 years of tradition.”
The fraternities have protested rules on rushing and drinking that aim to create safer environments, particularly for women.
