A Fake University Confused Houstonians
August 15, 2022
The Houston University of Science and Technology sounds like a great university—but it’s a fake, KHOU 11 reported.
The website for the university was taken down amid an investigation by the network.
The “university” charged $399 to sign up.
The faculty members were not real. They were “models posing for stock photos that anyone can purchase and use.”
