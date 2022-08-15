SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Man Arrested Over Fake Tuition Waivers in California
Authorities arrested Don Azul last week for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University campuses out of half a million dollars in the process, state attorney general Rob Bonta announced, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Azul lied to more than 40 ineligible military families and charged them hundreds of dollars for counterfeited letters purporting to approve them for the program, the Times said. The scheme also fooled the universities, with the state losing $500,000.
“It is nothing short of despicable to prey on veterans’ family members and take advantage of their college dreams,” Bonta said.
