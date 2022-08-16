SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Heart Failure Is No Longer a Death Sentence: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 16, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week: Luanda Grazette, professor of medicine, explores why more patients survive heart failure than ever before. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Heart Failure Is No Longer a Death Sentence: Academic Minute

