Heart Failure Is No Longer a Death Sentence: Academic Minute
August 16, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week: Luanda Grazette, professor of medicine, explores why more patients survive heart failure than ever before. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
