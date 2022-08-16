SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

NACUBO CEO Johnston Dies From Cancer

August 16, 2022

Susan Whealler Johnston, president and CEO of the National Association of College and University Business Officers, has died due to cancer, NACUBO announced Monday.

Johnston, who had led the organization since 2018, recently announced her retirement, effective later this month. At the time, NACUBO said she was stepping down to focus on her health.

NACUBO is now organizing a tribute on the organization’s website. Those interested in contributing thoughts to the online memorial can contact [email protected].

A search for Johnston’s replacement as president and CEO is underway.

