UCLA Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

By

Scott Jaschik
August 16, 2022

The University of California, Los Angeles, has lifted its indoor mask mandate, but the university still “strongly encouraged” people to wear a mask when indoors at UCLA.

A statement from UCLA said, “The severity of illness seems to be waning,” so “we are adjusting our campus protocols to better align with current public health conditions in line with the transitions that have already occurred at other academic institutions, and within the county and state.”

Masks are still required in health-care settings and on public transportation.

Scott Jaschik

