SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UCLA Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate
August 16, 2022
The University of California, Los Angeles, has lifted its indoor mask mandate, but the university still “strongly encouraged” people to wear a mask when indoors at UCLA.
A statement from UCLA said, “The severity of illness seems to be waning,” so “we are adjusting our campus protocols to better align with current public health conditions in line with the transitions that have already occurred at other academic institutions, and within the county and state.”
Masks are still required in health-care settings and on public transportation.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Supporting Ukrainian scholars: what’s next for #ScienceForUkraine?
- Podcast as pedagogy: discovering the joys of a new teaching format
- Please follow the following: user guidance tasks as assessments
- Address bias in teaching, learning and assessment in five steps
- Is it possible to decolonise the business curriculum?
Most Shared Stories
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Vice president meets with college presidents on abortion
- Online learning leaders think fully in-person will be a rarity
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Allegations of Board Overreach
‘Fed Up’ Employees Protest PTO Changes
A Machine Can Now Do College-Level Math