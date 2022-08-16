SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University’s Facebook Page Hacked

By

Scott Jaschik
August 16, 2022

The Facebook page of Thomas More University, a Roman Catholic institution in Kentucky, has been hacked. Instead of news from the university, the site has since Friday featured photographs of women with messages such as, “Can’t sleep without someone to cuddle with” or “I just rented a room that can accommodate 2 people but I'm alone so if you're looking for a place to stay hit me up.”

The university responded by creating a new Facebook page and posting this message: “The Thomas More University Facebook account Thomas More University was hacked. The university is doing everything we can to contact Facebook to help us resolve this issue and regain control of our page. In the meantime, we have developed this Facebook page Thomas More University so that our community can continue to interact with us on this social network platform and so that we can dispute the other page’s activity under our name. Of course we are frustrated by the incident, but we ask for your patience and grace as we work through this challenge.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Mark Law, a middle-aged white man with gray hair and glasses.
Allegations of Board Overreach
‘Fed Up’ Employees Protest PTO Changes
A composed image of mathematical equations overlaid on a keyboard.
A Machine Can Now Do College-Level Math

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Court Upholds Degree Requirement for D.C. Childcare Workers

UCLA Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

Judge Rejects Attempt to Dismiss Suit Against Colleges

FAFSA Completion on the Rise

NACUBO CEO Johnston Dies From Cancer

Heart Failure Is No Longer a Death Sentence: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 