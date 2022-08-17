SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Harvard B-School to Offer More Financial Aid
August 17, 2022
Harvard University’s business school, which charges $76,000 in tuition, announced Tuesday that it would award full tuition scholarships to the bottom 10 percent of the class in terms of their ability to pay.
The business school will also offer more aid to middle income students.
“We know that talent is much more evenly distributed than opportunity,” said the dean, Srikant Datar. “Harvard Business School should be a place where the most talented future leaders can come to realize their potential. We want to remove the financial barriers that stand in their way and alleviate the burden of debt so they can focus on becoming leaders who make a difference in the world.”
