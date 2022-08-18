SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Madera Community College Wins $1M From Lumina Foundation
The Lumina Foundation announced Wednesday that Madera Community College in California won $1 million to bolster its marketing and community outreach and enroll more adult learners.
The foundation called on two-year institutions to submit applications describing “their visions for transforming their brands” as part of the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, launched in February, according to a press release. Ten finalists were selected from among hundreds of applications in April and asked to submit videos about their work to serve adult students.
“We’re so excited for Madera,” Shauna Davis, strategy director at Lumina, said in a video announcing the winner. “They brought to life the spirit of this challenge through their focus on brand-building, community engagement and generational transformation.”
The remaining finalists also each won $100,000, plus technical assistance, to support their efforts.
“We can’t wait to see how all of their stories continue,” Mary Laphen Pope, Lumina’s strategy officer for participation at community colleges, said in the announcement.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Bridges to study: how to create a successful online foundation course
- Embracing your impostor syndrome: advice for shifting between disciplines
- Supporting Ukrainian scholars: what’s next for #ScienceForUkraine?
- Podcast as pedagogy: discovering the joys of a new teaching format
- Please follow the following: user guidance tasks as assessments
Most Shared Stories
- Popular chemistry textbook's new edition will be free
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Humanities' scholarly infrastructure is vanishing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Community colleges recover students through free tuition