Madera Community College Wins $1M From Lumina Foundation

The Lumina Foundation announced Wednesday that Madera Community College in California won $1 million to bolster its marketing and community outreach and enroll more adult learners.

The foundation called on two-year institutions to submit applications describing “their visions for transforming their brands” as part of the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, launched in February, according to a press release. Ten finalists were selected from among hundreds of applications in April and asked to submit videos about their work to serve adult students.

“We’re so excited for Madera,” Shauna Davis, strategy director at Lumina, said in a video announcing the winner. “They brought to life the spirit of this challenge through their focus on brand-building, community engagement and generational transformation.”

The remaining finalists also each won $100,000, plus technical assistance, to support their efforts.

“We can’t wait to see how all of their stories continue,” Mary Laphen Pope, Lumina’s strategy officer for participation at community colleges, said in the announcement.