SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Madera Community College Wins $1M From Lumina Foundation

By

Sara Weissman
August 18, 2022

The Lumina Foundation announced Wednesday that Madera Community College in California won $1 million to bolster its marketing and community outreach and enroll more adult learners.

The foundation called on two-year institutions to submit applications describing “their visions for transforming their brands” as part of the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, launched in February, according to a press release. Ten finalists were selected from among hundreds of applications in April and asked to submit videos about their work to serve adult students.

“We’re so excited for Madera,” Shauna Davis, strategy director at Lumina, said in a video announcing the winner. “They brought to life the spirit of this challenge through their focus on brand-building, community engagement and generational transformation.”

The remaining finalists also each won $100,000, plus technical assistance, to support their efforts.

“We can’t wait to see how all of their stories continue,” Mary Laphen Pope, Lumina’s strategy officer for participation at community colleges, said in the announcement.

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Composed image of a blurry person touching an illustrated dollar sign.
Colleges Report Strong Fundraising Year
A webpage with the Whitworth University logo and four links—one each for “general information,” “prospective students,” “new and returning students,” and “alumni and parents.”
An Outage, Silence and Finally, Acknowledgment of a Cyberattack
Students sit in a circle. One students is looking down at his hands in his lap while another student puts her hand on his shoulder.
The Next Frontier in the Fight Against Student Depression—Community College

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Dean Resigns Amid Claims He Lied About Academic Credentials

State Gag Order Bills Increase for Higher Ed

Vaccine Mandate Moves Simon Fraser Football Games to U.S.

Details on ‘Fresh Start’ for Defaulted Borrowers Released

Professor Sues U of Oregon Employee Over Twitter Block

Hudson Valley Community College Allows Unvaccinated Students

Back to Top
 