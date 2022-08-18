SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Vaccine Mandate Moves Simon Fraser Football Games to U.S.

By

Josh Moody
August 18, 2022

Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus continues to drive changes across the college sports world. Simon Fraser University, the NCAA’s only Canadian program, announced that it is moving four home football games to Washington State, citing vaccine requirements for crossing the border into Canada.

Simon Fraser, which plays at the Division II level, will play four home games in Blaine, Wash., roughly 28 miles away from its Burnaby, British Columbia, campus. Simon Fraser will keep two home games on campus, playing Central Washington University and the University of British Columbia. Opponents for the relocated games are Texas A&M University–Kingsville, Western New Mexico University, Angelo State University and West Texas A&M University.

Canada has had a vaccine requirement for foreign visitors since the fall of 2021.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Composed image of a blurry person touching an illustrated dollar sign.
Colleges Report Strong Fundraising Year
A webpage with the Whitworth University logo and four links—one each for “general information,” “prospective students,” “new and returning students,” and “alumni and parents.”
An Outage, Silence and Finally, Acknowledgment of a Cyberattack
Students sit in a circle. One students is looking down at his hands in his lap while another student puts her hand on his shoulder.
The Next Frontier in the Fight Against Student Depression—Community College

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Dean Resigns Amid Claims He Lied About Academic Credentials

State Gag Order Bills Increase for Higher Ed

Vaccine Mandate Moves Simon Fraser Football Games to U.S.

Details on ‘Fresh Start’ for Defaulted Borrowers Released

Professor Sues U of Oregon Employee Over Twitter Block

Hudson Valley Community College Allows Unvaccinated Students

Back to Top
 