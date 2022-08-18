SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Vaccine Mandate Moves Simon Fraser Football Games to U.S.
Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus continues to drive changes across the college sports world. Simon Fraser University, the NCAA’s only Canadian program, announced that it is moving four home football games to Washington State, citing vaccine requirements for crossing the border into Canada.
Simon Fraser, which plays at the Division II level, will play four home games in Blaine, Wash., roughly 28 miles away from its Burnaby, British Columbia, campus. Simon Fraser will keep two home games on campus, playing Central Washington University and the University of British Columbia. Opponents for the relocated games are Texas A&M University–Kingsville, Western New Mexico University, Angelo State University and West Texas A&M University.
Canada has had a vaccine requirement for foreign visitors since the fall of 2021.
