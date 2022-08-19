SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

FTC Sends Checks to Borrowers Impacted by Debt Relief Scam

By

Meghan Brink
August 19, 2022

Over 14,000 borrowers will soon receive checks from the Federal Trade Commission restoring a total of $822,000 lost to a student loan debt relief scam called Student Advocates.

Last year, Student Advocates and the financing company Equitable Acceptance Corporation, which assisted them, settled a complaint filed against them by the FTC. The settlement stated that the two companies had collected illegal up-front fees and falsely promised borrowers that they could lower or eliminate their student loan debt. As a result, Student Advocates was banned from providing debt relief services.

Share Article

Read more by

Meghan Brink

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Eli Erlick's Twitter post, which says, Matt Walsh just released the contact info for my chancellor to his 1 million plus subscribers. He's threatening to protest at my university for refusing to adhere to unjust laws targeting trans youth.
Pressure Over Trans Activist
Activists hold signs reading "President Biden: Cancel Student Debt."
Finding the Sweet Spot on Student Loan Forgiveness
A two-level fraternity house, with a balcony on one side, and the Greek letters pi, kappa, and alpha on the left over the doors.
University of Southern California Frats Go Rogue

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Poll: Class of 2025 Politically Divided

West Liberty Board Rejects Contract Extension for President

FTC Sends Checks to Borrowers Impacted by Debt Relief Scam

N.Y. Tuition Assistance Program Expands to Part-Time Students

A New Look at College Affordability for Indigenous Students

Seeking the Best Diet for Patients With Crohn’s: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 