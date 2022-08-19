SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
FTC Sends Checks to Borrowers Impacted by Debt Relief Scam
August 19, 2022
Over 14,000 borrowers will soon receive checks from the Federal Trade Commission restoring a total of $822,000 lost to a student loan debt relief scam called Student Advocates.
Last year, Student Advocates and the financing company Equitable Acceptance Corporation, which assisted them, settled a complaint filed against them by the FTC. The settlement stated that the two companies had collected illegal up-front fees and falsely promised borrowers that they could lower or eliminate their student loan debt. As a result, Student Advocates was banned from providing debt relief services.
